Each year the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Family Services/Head Start, Child Care Resource Center, Smart Start of Forsyth County, Forsyth Technical Community College, and local Elected Officials join together to celebrate the amazing work taking place in Forsyth County Early Childhood Programs.
This collaborative effort consists of educational activities and events over the course of a week in April designated as the Week of the Young Child (WOYC) by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
This year during the week of April 12-16, the WOYC Steering Committee has planned a week of activities for Early Childhood Programs to implement across Forsyth County that will culminate in a Finale Family Event on Friday, April 16th, 2021 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds from 7:15-8:30 p.m.
(Enter at Gate 7 on Shorefair Drive - 2886 Shorefair Drive)
As we recognize and respect that COVID-19 continues to require additional safety protocols, we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators during this event. Families will drive through a designated route remaining in their vehicles throughout the event, receiving free items such as books, diapers, educational program information, COVID-19 kits, snacks/water, and activity kits from various Forsyth County community agency partners.
Families will end the drive-through at the big stage and tune into the WOYC station to hear accompanying audio as they watch a pre-recorded video montage on the big screen that celebrates the activities that have taken place in our schools and childcare sites and proclamations signed by elected leaders!
