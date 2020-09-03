GREENSBORO, NC (September 2, 2020) – The Downtown Greenway is planning a series of pop-up events on the Downtown Greenway this fall. One of the goals of the Downtown Greenway is to provide health and wellness opportunities to residents, during this time of social distancing, we are getting outdoors and exploring the Downtown Greenway.
Pop-Up classes are free; pre-registration required. Email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org to register. All classes will be limited to no more than 25 people and social distancing protocols will be followed. Confirmation will be sent upon registration with parking & other class details. For more information go to www.downtowngreenway.org/events.
Pop-Up Elderberry Class
Tuesday, September 10 from 6:30-7:30 pm
Meeting Place- 801 West Smith Street
Jennifer Zullo, owner of Syrup and More, will show how to harvest the berries that are ripening in the Edible Orchard at Meeting Place at Tradition Cornerstone. She will show participants the process of washing, drying, freezing the elderberries for use in jams, teas, etc. And will share a recipe for simple elderberry syrup & medicinal benefits of elderberries.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/syrupandmore/ to find out more about Syrup and More.
Bird Watching 101 with Piedmont Bird Club
Tuesday, October 6 from 5:30-6:30 pm
Morehead Park- 475 Spring Garden Street
Join members of the Piedmont Bird Club to learn some basics about birdwatching. The PBC leaders, Stella Wear, Tom Wear, and Melanie Stadler will share their enthusiasm for birding and nature with this introduction to birding. They will discuss and answer questions about the birds that can be expected in town and in your own backyards during this time of year. Following the discussion, there will be time for exploring for these birds (by sight and sound) along the Downtown Greenway. To learn more about the Piedmont Bird Club, please visit our website. http://www.piedmontbirdclub.org/who-we-are-what-we-do.html
Creating Your Own Permaculture Garden
Wednesday, October 21 from 6-7 pm
Meeting Place- 801 West Smith Street
Join Sara Stratton at the Public Edible Orchard at Meeting Place to learn what a permaculture garden is and how to create on in your own backyard with native plants. Sara is an Environmental Education Teacher at the Greensboro Montessori School and is certified in permaculture design.
Special thanks to the VF Foundation for support of this series.
About the Downtown Greenway
The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, is a planned 4 mile walking and biking trail that will encourage economic development, increase the tax base
for the city, and will improve quality of life for its citizens. This urban loop around the center city of downtown Greensboro will enhance the urban landscape with a green space that will promote fitness, connectedness and well-being for our residents and visitors in an aesthetically pleasing environment.
The loop itself provides a unique opportunity for Greensboro to have the only one of its kind in the state and one of the few in the country. With its emphasis on public art, the Greenway will tell stories and
engage users of the trail in a unique and authentic way. In addition, with the connections to the extensive existing and planned trails systems in the city and the county, this loop will connect residents from all parts of the community and beyond.
The Downtown Greenway is the signature commemorative project of the Greensboro Bicentennial. This collaboration between public and private partners will serve as a tangible connector for more than a dozen of Greensboro’s diverse neighborhoods, as well as provide access to existing trails that span the city.
The development of the Downtown Greenway comes at a time when projects that spur economic development and improve the quality of life in a city are more important than ever. The City of Greensboro will track the impact the Greenway has on economic development in Greensboro, including job creation, property values and future investments. 1.5 miles of the 4 mile loop has been completed and is open for use. An additional 1.5 miles of the 4 mile loop is under construction now.
For more information on the Downtown Greenway, visit www.downtowngreenway.org or call 336.379.0821.
