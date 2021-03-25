GREENSBORO, NC – The egg hunt is on during Downtown Greensboro Inc’s (DGI) Eggstravaganza, April 1-3 when visitors to the city center can find hidden prizes at 18 participating businesses. One lucky winner may find the golden egg featuring an overnight stay at the newly renovated Downtown Marriott.
The rules of play are simple. Visit any of the participating businesses and search for the hidden egg hunt sign. Snap a photo of the sign with your phone and show the image to one of the business's employees. You’ll then receive a prize egg that may be filled with gift cards, candy, merchandise, and more.
There is only one golden egg, so visit multiple businesses to better your odds at winning the grand prize during the three-day event. All prizes are age-appropriate for children and adults (every bunny is invited to play).
Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/eggstravaganza/ for complete rules and a list of the participating businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.