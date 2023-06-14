Double the Excitement: Two Red Panda Cubs Born at the Greensboro Science Center
Greensboro, N.C. - - The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is delighted to announce the birth of two adorable red panda cubs, one male and one female, adding to the growing red panda family. Born on May 26 to Tai (male) and Usha (female), the arrival of these precious cubs has already brought excitement to the GSC’s animal care staff. This is the second red panda litter born at the GSC.
Jessica Hoffman, VP of Animal Care & Welfare for the GSC says, "We were excited to once again receive a breeding recommendation from the Red Panda SSP program and were especially pleased to have twins this year instead of a single cub! Though Usha and Tai were already successful with Ravi last year, Tai's genetics are still highly valuable for the population, which is why we received a second recommendation." Hoffman continues, "Due to the genetic value of these cubs, we were also recommended to hand-rear if we saw any concerning behaviors from Usha again. After monitoring her for several hours on camera with the cubs, we started to see some precursor behaviors that concerned us about the cubs' safety, so we pulled them for hand-rearing. We know they are in good hands with our talented animal care team!"
Although technically considered carnivores, red pandas (Ailurus fulgens) have adapted to feed mostly on bamboo. They eat roughly 20 to 30 percent of their body weight in bamboo and can eat up to 20,000 leaves a day. Red pandas are considered endangered due to habitat loss, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.
"I feel like the panda team is more comfortable across the board taking care of the cubs since this is our second time around. We are so excited to have two cubs this time because they can play with each other and grow up together. Watching them interact should be a lot of fun for everyone," shares Kelly Rauch, Red Panda Lead Keeper. She adds, "Twins are a lot more common in pandas than singletons and when we discovered that she was carrying two through her ultrasound training, we were very excited. Their personalities are already starting to shine through. The male is always looking for his sister after their feeds, while the female is independent and has a lot to say."
The cubs are currently staying in the GSC's Shearer Animal Hospital surgery room, which has been converted into a nursery. In addition to viewing the cubs through the surgery window, guests are invited to watch feedings. Although feeding times are subject to change with little to no notice, they are currently scheduled for 11:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Members of the media working on assignment are invited to interview members of the panda cub care team and take photos and video of the cubs from 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Please contact the GSC’s marketing team at rrobinson@greensboroscience.org or by calling (336) 288-3769 x1305 to confirm your attendance. The opening of the Shearer Animal Hospital to the public will be delayed until 9:15 a.m.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium; a hands-on science museum; an accredited zoological park; a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater; FLYWAY at Battleground Parks District, a zipline experience over Country Park; The Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel; and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and American Alliance of Museums (AAM) science attraction - an honor only fourteen (14) attractions in the nation can claim. The GSC is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
wire hot
Double the Excitement: Two Red Panda Cubs Born at the Greensboro Science Center
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Organisms
- Mammals
- Fauna Of Asia
- Greensboro Science Center
- North Carolina
- Edge Species
- Living Fossils
- Giant Pandas
- Red Panda
- Mo
- Bear
- Yang Yang
- Po
- Kelly Rauch
- Ultrasound
- Premier
- Association Of Zoos & Aquariums
- Shearer Animal Hospital
- Gsc's Shearer Animal Hospital
- Vp Of Animal Care & Welfare
- Rrobinson@greensboroscience.org
- Www.greensboroscience.org
- Usha
- (336) 288-3769 X1305
- International Union For Conservation Of Nature
- American Alliance Of Museums
- Jessica Hoffman
- Tai
- Greensboro Science Center Greensboro
- Rotary Club
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Growing up watching TV variety shows, I often wondered how the jugglers could keep so many b…
- Updated
In defending his network’s recently televised town hall with Donald Trump, CNN CEO Chris Lic…
Most Popular
Articles
- Presbyterian Home building to be revitalized
- From Broadway to Country and Rock to Blues, Five Award-Winning Musicians Headline An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 39th Season
- Retiring from one service career only to serve in another
- Judge recommends against decertifying director of controversial teen rehab program
- HOT POUR: Bartender of the Week — Ocea Symmes
- NEW POOL TO OPEN AT HIGH POINT CITY LAKE PARK ON MAY 27
- Dean Langfitt wears two hats
- A brighter future: 6 tips for funding your child’s college education
- Chow Down With John Batchelor at Blue Water Grille
- NC A&T State University Chancellor Harold Martin, Davida Martin Named 2023 Wyndham Championship Honorary Chairs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.