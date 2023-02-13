GREENSBORO, NC (February 13, 2023) – The Parks and Recreation Department’s Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is collecting new and gently used prom wear and accessories for its Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shops until March 10. The program provides prom and special occasion outfits to hundreds of teens free of charge. Cash donations are also accepted. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/camillescloset for more info or to donate.
“This is our first year back after a pandemic hiatus, and we need the community’s help to replenish our racks with dresses, suits and accessories. Please join us in making sure every teen can have a memorable prom night in 2023,” said Jasia Stevenson, GYC coordinator.
Donation Guidelines
Items donated must have been purchased in 2018 or later and be free of stains, snags, rips, and tears, in good working condition, and include all accents such as beading, laces, buckles, and snaps. The program is in special need of plus sized dresses and gowns, and big and tall dress shirts and pants. Accessories, including shoes, purses, jewelry and ties are welcome.
Donation Locations
· BackPack Beginnings, 3711 Alliance Dr.
· Dillard’s, 150 Four Seasons Town Ctr.
· Greensboro Youth Council, 200 N. Davie St. Suite #315
· Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.
· Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.
· Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
· Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.
Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shop will open March 29-31 at Four Seasons Town Centre. It is open to all middle and high school students.
This program is sponsored by Four Seasons Town Centre, BackPack Beginnings, and Cheshire Center.
