Dollywood's Splash Country Opens For 23rd Season On May 13
New Shade Areas, Food Locations and Entertainment Offerings Headline 2023
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Friday, May 5, 2023)— Summer days are back and there is no better way to spend the hotter, longer days than at Dollywood’s Splash Country. East Tennessee’s friendliest water park will open for its 23rd season on Saturday, May 13, with more shade, more food and more opportunities to make a splash all summer long.
During the offseason, Dollywood’s Splash Country was able to increase the amount of available shaded seating and food offerings. Guests also can enjoy additional food trucks in the park, and a brand-new food location, Splash and Dash, serves up freshly-fried mini donuts which can be enjoyed underneath one of the multiple new shade structures surrounding the Mountain Waves wave pool.
“At Dollywood’s Splash Country we know the park experience is more than just our world-class slides and attractions,” explained Jordan Leach, Splash Country’s Director of Operations. “Families come here to experience both thrills and chills. To ensure we provided ample comfort and relaxation opportunities for our guests, we added multiple shade structures to our main lounge area, brought in additional food trucks for the 2023 season, and an additional venue.”
Known as “the Smokies’ Most-Trusted Water Park,” Dollywood’s Splash Country always maintains safety as its top priority. In 2022, Splash Country was honored with Ellis and Associates’ Platinum International Safety Award for “achieving the highest quality of lifeguard professionalism and operational standards.” An example of Splash Country’s dedication to water safety is the 13th annual Water Safety Day, set for June 22. Families can learn how to make a splash with confidence with a full day of learning that kicks off with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Children of all ages are invited to participate in gaining life-saving knowledge.
“Water safety is something we obviously take very seriously,” said Lauren Lowery, Operations Manager. “ To be recognized by Ellis and Associates’ at the Platinum level is something that we take immense pride in. All of our lifeguards go through extensive training and licensures to ensure that our guests will be well taken care of at all times.”
Beyond a safe environment full of immersive theming, guests can experience live entertainment during their visits to the water park. This season sees the return of Too Hot Tuesdays (every Tuesday from 5/30 – 6/27 and 7/11 – 8/1), Too Cool Thursdays (every Thursday from 6/1 – 8/3), and Splash Bash LIVE (every Saturday from 6/17 - 8/5). All of these fan favorite events will return for the 2023 season.
Now is the best time for guests to secure a summer of fun in the sun thanks to a limited-time offer on a Dollywood’s Splash Country Summer Splash Pass. Now through June 4, guests can purchase a Summer Splash Pass for just $33+tax per month! The pass provides admission to Dollywood’s Splash Country all season plus a free ticket to share with a friend! For more details including validity details, please visit www.dollywood.com/splashpass.
Dollywood’s Splash Country opens the weekend of May 13-14. Daily operation begins Saturday, May 20, and continues through Aug. 6. The park shifts to a primarily weekend-only schedule through Sep. 10. For more information about Dollywood’s Splash Country or any of The Dollywood Company properties, please visit www.dollywood.com or call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.
About Dollywood Parks & Resorts: A highly-awarded and widely-recognized leader in the amusement industry, The Dollywood Company consists of the 165-acre Dollywood theme park; the 35-acre Dollywood’s Splash Country; and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Currently under construction, the 302-room Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is scheduled for completion in 2023. As unique as its namesake and owner Dolly Parton, Dollywood is the 2010 Applause Award winner, the theme park industry’s highest accolade; winner of 48 Golden Ticket Awards; and recipient of 28 Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment. The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park and was named in 2022 by Tripadvisor as the #1 theme park in the country based on actual guest reviews. It also has been recognized as a top-three U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions. Dollywood is open mid-March through early January and offers rides and attractions, shows and crafters authentic to the East Tennessee region. Dollywood’s Splash Country, recognized by the Travel Channel and Tripadvisor as one of the country’s most beautiful water parks, operates from mid-May to Labor Day. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, a favorite of USA Today voters and Tripadvisor reviewers, provides guests with spectacular mountain views and family-friendly amenities next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.
