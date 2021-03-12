GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt from 9 am to 12 noon, Saturday, March 27, at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Rd. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up online.
All human visitors must wear a face covering and all canine visitors must arrive leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat. Dogs will be able to hunt for treat-filled eggs within Griffin Dog park between 9:30 am and 11:15 am, depending on their time slot. There will also be vendors on-site, a take-home craft to do with your dog, and a costume contest. To enter the costume contest, send a picture of your dog to chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov. Winners will be chosen for most creative, funniest, and best overall costumes.
For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.
