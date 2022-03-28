Dog Egg Hunt Will Be Held April 9
GREENSBORO, NC (March 28, 2022) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt from 9 am to 12 noon, Saturday, April 9, at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Rd. Admission is free, but registration is required.
A dog costume contest begins at 9:15 am. Owners can join the contest too. Egg hunts start at 9:45 am. There will be separate hunts for little (under 30 pounds) and large dogs. There will be vendors, a photo booth, arts and crafts, and more. All canine visitors must arrive leashed and be up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies.
For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.