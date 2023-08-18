Greensboro, NC– Nature enthusiasts, water adventurers, and families alike have a new reason to discover and explore the rivers of the Piedmont using the brand new digital blueways guide called “Paddle the Piedmont” on piedmonttrails.org. This comprehensive guide offers resources for exploring the stunning rivers that flow right through our backyard. With curated maps, safety information, and expert tips, this guide is the ultimate resource for anyone looking to embark on unforgettable paddling journeys without having to travel far. The term blueways refers to paddle routes on rivers and lakes, similar to the more well-known term greenway often used for paved land-based trails.
The guide was produced by Piedmont Legacy Trails, a regional trails initiative coordinated by Piedmont Land Conservancy and Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Funding for the guide was partially provided by Duke Energy.
"Our region is home to stunning rivers, conveniently located less than 45 minutes from most of our city centers. The Yadkin, Deep, Dan, Haw, Mayo, and other tributaries are showcased in this blueways guide. Whether you’re a first-timer, a seasoned paddler, or an experienced enthusiast, this guide is for you." says Kevin Redding, Piedmont Land Conservancy Executive Director.
The paddle guide is designed to cater to all experience levels. From family-friendly routes that offer amenities like restrooms and calm waters, to captivating routes with “Sights Worth Seeing” to “Advanced Adventures” for seasoned paddlers seeking a challenge, the guide presents a diverse range of options. Each river is brought to life through curated maps that highlight points of interest, safety information to ensure a comfortable journey, and expert tips that will help you plan a successful day on the water. It's important to note that while the guide provides ample information, readers are encouraged to also check with the official river organizations listed and USGS water gauges for the most up-to-date information on our dynamic rivers. In the future, look for paddling resources for Piedmont lakes to be added to the guide.
"We wanted to create a free resource that empowers people to make the most of their river adventures. This guide is a labor of love, born from my own passion for these waterways. I'm excited to share this with the community and inspire more people to explore the beauty that our region has to offer," adds Abby Draut, Piedmont Legacy Trails Coordinator.
Visit Piedmonttrails.org to view the “Paddle the Piedmont” blueways guide and embark on your next river adventure.
