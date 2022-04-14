Disco Turkeys to open 2022 season at home on Memorial Day Weekend
Season passes for all the team’s home games are on sale now
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (April 14, 2022) – The Carolina Disco Turkeys will begin their second season with a pair of home games at Truist Stadium to kick off Memorial Day Weekend.
The team opens on May 27 against the Greensboro Yard Goats and follows that with a game on May 28 against The Kingsmen, a South Carolina-based team from the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
The Disco Turkeys, the summer wood bat baseball team that opened last season to local and national acclaim, play at Truist Stadium on summer dates the Winston-Salem Dash are on the road. The late May home dates this year represent the first of four home stands at Truist Stadium for the team running through late July. All home games at Truist Stadium this year are Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights (6:30 pm), with the exception of a day game on Father’s Day (1 pm).
“We’re making something exciting for Winston-Salem as we build on what was a successful first season last year,” said team co-owner and president Greg Sullivan. “We also strive to give top Triad area collegiate players a fun summer ball option close to home. This year, we’ve got more than a dozen Division 1 players who are signed and many of them are local players.”
This year's team members, many of whom have been announced on social media recently, hail from Wake Forest, Appalachian State, High Point and other schools around the country. The team also boasts several players with local ties, coming originally out of local high schools including Glenn, West Forsyth and West Stokes.
“We’re very excited about being back at Truist Stadium,” Sullivan said. “We’re also excited to have Father’s Day at Truist Stadium. Since the Dash were home three out of the four weekends in June, we also added a few weekend dates at Forbush High School to build some additional fan support in the area early in our season. We were also able to secure Truist Point, the High Point Rockers stadium, for a July 4 day game since the Dash were scheduled at home on the Fourth this year.”
Season tickets are on sale now at the team’s online store, shopdiscoturkeys.com, for $75 and include admission to all 16 home games in the Winston-Salem area as well as to regional events the team will be hosting at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium and Danville, Va.’s Legion Field. Single-game tickets for the games at Truist Stadium will be $8 in advance and $9 at the gate and go on sale later this month. Children 3 and under are free. Beer and full concessions are available at all Truist Stadium dates.
For more information, visit discoturkeys.com. For sponsorship and group ticket inquiries, contact team president Greg Sullivan at greg@discoturkeys.com.
2022 Disco Turkeys home schedule:
FRI, 5/27 v. Yard Goats – Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm
SAT, 5/28 v. Kingsmen – Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm
6/4, 6/5 & 6/11 – home games at Forbush HS, East Bend, NC
FRI, 6/17 v. Clovers – Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm
SAT, 6/18 v. Owls – Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 6:30 pm
SUN, 6/19 v. Moravians – Truist Stadium (WS Dash) 1 pm
7/4 & 7/5 (DH) – home games at Truist Point (HP Rockers), High Point, NC
THU, 7/14 v. Bigfoots, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 PM
FRI, 7/15 v. Bigfoots, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 PM
SAT, 7/16 v. Monarchs (WS Dash), 6:30 PM
THU, 7/28 v. Yard Goats, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 PM
FRI, 7/29 v. Blaze, Truist Stadium (WS Dash), 6:30 PM
