The Greensboro Coliseum will host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru starting May 14
Greensboro, NC – April 19th, 2021- Dinosaur Adventure and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex have teamed up to transform the grounds into a prehistoric drive-thru experience. From May 14th – 16th and May 19th – 23rd, life-sized, roaring and moving dinosaurs will roam free at the Greensboro Coliseum in this Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru.
Learn more at https://www.dinosauradventure.com/
For a limited time, guests will have the rare opportunity to encounter their favorite dinosaurs, featuring a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, and many more! – All from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
In addition to seeing giant dinosaurs, guests will have the option to follow along on a fun and educational audio tour that will guide them on their thrilling journey. Guests can also meet baby dinosaurs up close and take a free family adventure photo.
“We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life, and we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure as we work our way back to normalcy” - Sanjay Syal, President & CEO of Pinnacle Production Group
The event runs May 14th – 16th and May 19th – 23rd. All vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the grounds. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to eight people per car. Guests can also purchase an Ultimate Adventure souvenir toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite. Tickets: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/greensboro/
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403
Friday, May 14th - 1:00pm - 9:00pm
Saturday, May 15th - 9:00am - 9:00pm
Sunday, May 16th - 9:00am - 8:00pm
Wednesday, May 19th - 1:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday, May 20th - 1:00pm - 8:00pm
Friday, May 21st - 9:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday, May 22nd - 9:00am - 9:00pm
Sunday, May 23rd - 9:00am - 8:00pm
About Pinnacle Production Group
For more than 20 years, Pinnacle Productions Group has delivered over 1,000 shows across ten different industries, including family entertainment. These shows have attracted over 5 million attendees.
