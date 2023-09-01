Performers, food vendors and groups can submit applications for
Festival of Lights and the Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 1, 2023) - Entry forms are now live for Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s 2023 Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade, taking place the first weekend in December in Downtown Greensboro.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS | December 1, 5:30-9:00 p.m.
The Festival of Lights includes favorites like the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, Santa in Hamburger Square, and acoustic performances along Elm Street.
Those interested in performing acoustically along Elm Street, as well as food truck vendors to help feed thousands of visitors, can submit their interest forms online. The deadline to submit the forms is October 22. Those chosen to participate will be notified by November 1.
HOLIDAY PARADE | December 2, 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Those interested in being a part of this year’s parade are required to complete an online parade entry form. Bands, drill teams and performance groups, along with non-profit and for-profit organizations are all encouraged to participate. New this year, food vendors are invited to submit their interest to be stationed along the parade route.
Non-band entries are limited to the first 75 participants, no exceptions made. Submitting entry forms early is strongly recommended. All forms and required documentation are due by October 22.
The Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade are two of the experiences planned for DGI’s Downtown in December presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. More details about each will be forthcoming. Interested in sponsoring any of the experiences? Please contact Keith Holliday at keith@downtowngreensboro.org.
