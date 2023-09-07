WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 7, 2023)—The Carolina Classic Fair will host the Deer Park® Spring Water School Day powered by iHeartMedia on Monday, October 2. On School Day, fairgoers who bring three new and packaged school supplies each will receive free admission courtesy of Deer Park® Spring Water. All collected school supplies will be contributed to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
“School Day is one of our favorite events during the Fair each year, and we’re so happy that Deer Park Water stepped up to make the day extra special for Fair guests,” Carolina Classic Fair Director Cheryle Hartley said. “We plan to have an empty school activity bus on site at the fairgrounds to collect the school supplies. I urge everyone to come out on October 2 for free admission with three new and packaged school supplies per person and help us fill the bus!”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools faculty, staff and students will receive free admission to the Carolina Classic Fair all day on October 2. In addition, on Deer Park Spring Water School Day, there will be performances by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ students, free carousel rides until 2 p.m. and free popcorn in the Agriculture Building until 2 p.m. The day also will feature discount rides—10 rides for $20 all day.
“Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has long benefitted from the educational and enrichment activities at the Carolina Classic Fair,” said Superintendent Tricia McManus. “With the new partnership of Deer Park hosting School Day, which will include a supply drive collection, our students, families, and educators will have increased access to tools needed to be fully engaged in learning each and every day.”
“Deer Park is thrilled to be a part of School Day at the Carolina Classic Fair, especially in this landmark year as Deer Park® celebrates its 150th anniversary,” said Grant Cowherd, Senior Brand Manager for Deer Park® Brand. “Throughout this year, we have been celebrating local traditions that have stood the test of time, just as Deer Park® Spring Water has since 1873. Supporting the Carolina Classic Fair, which has been highlighting the wonderful local traditions that make the Winston-Salem community special since 1882, seems only fitting. To have the opportunity to sponsor the first-ever School Day reflects our core values to support education and give back to the community. We couldn’t be more excited to participate in such an important day. We look forward to a day filled with joy, learning, and meaningful connections.”
The Carolina Classic Fair will take place in Winston-Salem from September 29 through October 8. New for 2023 are advance sale all-inclusive entry and unlimited rides wristbands that offer a more than 37% discount. All-inclusive weekday wristbands are $30 (savings up to $17), and weekend all-inclusive wristbands are $40 (savings up to $12).
Advance discounted entry tickets offer up to 33% savings and are $8 for adults ages 12 to 64 and $3 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under and senior adults 65 and over (ID required) are admitted to the Carolina Classic Fair for free. Early bird admission before 4 p.m. Monday through Friday is $5 for adults. Advance parking is also available for $10.
Advance entry tickets, all-inclusive wristbands and parking are available from Ticketmaster or at the Fairgrounds Box Office at 414 Deacon Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Advance ticket sales at the Box Office end on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. Entry tickets purchased online are subject to a $.80 per ticket fee, and wristbands purchased online are subject to a $1.00 per wristband fee.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 141ST year in 2023, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
