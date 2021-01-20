HIGH POINT — The Board of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is celebrating a major gift to the museum — a $1 million donation by David Hayworth of High Point.
ABOVE PHOTO - Shown above is the rendering of the David R. Hayworth Gallery of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum. The gallery is named in Hayworth’s honor in gratitude for his gift to the children’s museum. The 58,000 square-foot museum opens this fall at 200 Montlieu Avenue in downtown High Point.
Hayworth’s generous gift will provide admission for children and their families to benefit from the museum’s exhibits and events. The funds will help ensure the Qubeins’ commitment that every child in High Point will enjoy the museum.
In recognition of Hayworth’s generosity and support of the children’s museum, the board has named the grand entrance to the museum in Hayworth’s honor.
When children and families enter the museum through the David R. Hayworth Gallery, they will be greeted with light, color and activity. They will see two floors packed with exciting hands-on exhibits, an enormous climber beyond a glass elevator, a sprawling train table showcasing all of High Point, the solar system suspended in air and children waving 20 feet above from a Mars Space Module.
The 58,000 square foot building is under construction at the corner of Montlieu Avenue and Hamilton Street in downtown High Point. Exhibits include the region’s first STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, fire station and a furniture design studio, an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig and more.
David Hayworth is an active benefactor in High Point and across the state, having contributed generously to dozens of organizations that benefit children. He has served on the boards of many nonprofits and institutions. He has been honored by The Herculean Society and has been awarded the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the Chairman’s Award from the United Way of Greater High Point, and the Philanthropist of the Year Award from the High Point Community Foundation.
Previous major donors to the Children’s Museum include Greg York, Doug Witcher, David Congdon, Susan Culp, and Pinnacle Bank. Several naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available.
