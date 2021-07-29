Adults are invited to enjoy Dash Summer Camp on August 12 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 28, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Dash have announced a summer camp for adults on Thursday, August 12. Throughout the summer parents pick up their smiling, happy children from camp and wonder, “Why can’t there be a camp for me?” Now there is.
To fit adults’ busy schedules, this is a one-evening camp beginning when gates open at 6:15 p.m. on August 12. Thursdays at Truist Stadium are Lowe’s Foods Thirsty Thursdays with $3 select beers and Tito’s Pups in the Park nights with access for dogs. The Dash will be taking on the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Battle of I-40 series.
Camp spots are very limited and can be reserved for $15 by calling 336-714-2287 ext. 228. More details are available by emailing joshua.schneider@wsdash.com. Camp registration includes a ticket to the game and a special Dash City Adult Summer Camp t-shirt.
Adults are encouraged to participate in our summer camp activities which will include cornhole, sing-a-longs and googling what the appropriate amount is to pay a babysitter when you are an hour late.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
