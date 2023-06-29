Daisy Girl Scout Troop Ends Year by Giving Back
High Point, NC – Daisy Girl Scout Troop #10140 recently ended their Scout year by giving back to two local non-profit community partners. These five and six-year old girls donated a portion of their Girl Scout cookie proceeds to Sheets Pet Clinic to help with their ongoing efforts to care for animals, as well as to the Junior League of High Point to support their continued efforts to empower women.
“I am so proud of these young ladies,” says Dr. Sadie Leder Elder, Troop Leader. “This is their very first year in Girl Scouts and they have achieved so much.”
During the course of the 2022-2023 Scout year, each of the thirteen Daisy Scouts in Troop #10140 earned their complete set of Daisy Petal badges. In the fall of 2022, when earning their “Responsible for What I Say and Do” petal, the girls discussed financial responsibility. Girls learned the importance of saving, spending responsibly, and when possible, giving back to their communities. During the spring of 2023, when earning their “Make the World a Better Place” petal, the troop donated funds to support causes that were close to their hearts and in-line with the Girl Scout mission.
“I am honored to work with these Scouts as they forge friendships and develop new skills,” says Elder. “As a parent and an educator, I am passionate about helping these bright and enthusiastic girls gain knowledge, as well as foster lasting connections with each other and our community.”
Daisy Girl Scout Troop #10140 is based in High Point and part of the Peaks to Piedmont Council, which includes 40 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Collectively, the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Council serves over 7,000 Scouts in central and western NC.
About Girl Scouts of the USA
Mission Statement: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.
We Are Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.
