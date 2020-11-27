GREENSBORO, NC – Celebrate the season by joining Creative Greensboro for a virtual children’s seasonal production, “Two Winter Tales,” consisting of two short plays about winter. The show will be livestreamed at 7 pm, Sat., Dec. 12, and 2 pm, Sun., Dec. 13. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at www.creativegreensboro.com. Call 336-335-6426 if you need more information.
The production features 17 local actors aged 7-12, many of whom are participating with Creative Greensboro for the first time. For a few of them, it's their first experience in live theatre.
The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes," is about Snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second one “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s Fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits. Both plays are appropriate for all ages. The show runs approximately 25 minutes.
For more information about Creative Greensboro, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.
Photo of Zoom rehearsal, courtesy of Todd Fisher. Permission to reprint.
