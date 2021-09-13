GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2021) – The Guilford Native American Association will hold its 44th annual Pow Wow September 17-19 at Country Park, 3801 Jaycee Park Dr. Children age 6 and under will be admitted free. Admission for children 7-12 is $5 and $8 for everyone 13 and older. is $8. Discounted multi-day passes are also available.
Pow Wow is that time of year when Native Americans get together to dance, sing, visit with old friends and meet new ones. The event will include a dance and drum competition, arts and crafts, and traditional food. Participants are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. A shuttle will be provided from the parking area to the Pow Wow.
Gates Open:
Friday, 5-10 pm
Saturday, 12 noon to 10 pm
Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Masks are strongly suggested in large group settings where social distancing is difficult. Learn more about Guilford Native American Association at Guilfordnative.com.
