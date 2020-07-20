GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2020) – The City Parks and Recreation and Fire departments will host the Greensboro Community Hose Down 2-4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 28 to Aug. 13 at local recreation centers. This pop-up sprayground is free, so come beat the heat.
A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time with a rotation of every 15 minutes if capacity is reached. Visitors should stay six-feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household while they play and wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area.
Event Dates and Locations
* Tuesday, July 28, Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.
* Thursday, July 30, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.
* Tuesday, August 4, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.
* Thursday, August 6, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.
* Tuesday, August 11, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.
* Thursday, August 13, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
