GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center’s (GSC) newly formed Conservation Crew will kick off on Saturday, April 24 with an Earth Day celebration supporting monarch butterflies. The Conservation Crew is made up of 16 Greensboro families, each with at least one girl between the ages of 8 and 13, who applied and were accepted to be part of this team of activists.
During Party for the Planet® Spring into Action, the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ annual celebration of the Earth’s biodiversity, the team will participate in three events that support conservation efforts both at home and within the community.
Saturday, April 24
In honor of Earth Day, Conservation Crew members will learn about the importance of pollinators and receive a bucket of butterfly weed to plant at home. Participants will then identify the steps needed to certify a monarch waystation through Monarch Watch. The month ends with a bioblitz through iNaturalist and ecoEXPLORE.
Saturday, May 29
In observation of Endangered Species Day, participants will build bird boxes to support nesting birds at home. They will continue to observe the nesting sites throughout the spring and record observations using the NestWatch app, which tracks status and trends of nesting birds.
Saturday, June 5
A stream cleanup will take place in celebration of World Ocean Day and as part of Guilford County Creek Week. Litter removed from local waterways by participants will be weighed and sorted for a nationwide database.
Martha Regester, the GSC’s VP of Education, says, "Combining doable projects with citizen science programs gives our families a fun way to have a real impact on not only local habitats but in national research. And our impact on pollinators, songbirds and clean streams is something that will continue to benefit our community."
The Conservation Crew was made possible with support from an Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ 2021 Party for the Planet® Spring into Action grant and the GSC’s Girls in Science: Sue Cole Scholarship Fund.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
