GREENSBORO, NC – An outdoor photo studio will take center stage during the third weekend of Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s (DGI) Downtown in December presented by Allegacy. Sharpe Pursuits Event Company will setup themed backdrops on the 500 block of S. Elm Street on Saturday, December 19, 12:00-9:00 p.m.
“’Tis the season for family portraits! This year in particular, let’s ring out 2020 by capturing extra special images and fresh smiling faces,” says Stacy Calfo, Director of Marketing of DGI. “This is just another example of how we’ve re-imagined the holiday season for a one-of-a-kind year.”
Those interested in having their portraits taken are asked to reserve a timeslot at www.communitypictureday.com/. Session pricing ranges from $25 - $60 per session.
The 500 block of S. Elm Street will be closed to traffic to accommodate the outdoor photo studio. Additionally, visitors to Downtown Greensboro are encouraged to enjoy Open Streets, a pedestrian-friendly experience from Market to McGee Street beginning at 5:00 p.m. Retailers will be offering last minute holiday deals and restaurants will be open for dining.
Other Downtown in December experiences that will continue throughout the month include Piedmont Winterfest, Sonic Forest, Peppermint Alley and Tinsel Town. Details on each can be found at www.downtownindecember.org.
