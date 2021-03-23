HIGH POINT, N.C., March 15, 2021 – High Point University welcomed more than a thousand community members to campus to enjoy ice skating over the last nine days.
As part of the university’s commitment to offering safe, physically distant activities for students to enjoy during the global pandemic, HPU provided students with a 6,000-square-foot ice rink adjacent to the Millis Center. During spring break, HPU welcomed community members to enjoy it for free.
To avoid large gatherings, community members were asked to sign up in advance for a specific time slot.
PHOTOS: ABOVE: High Point University welcomed community members to campus to enjoy ice skating. BELOW: Families registered for a time slot to enjoy HPU’s ice rink.
“HPU made me and my family feel safe from the moment we set foot on campus, as well during check in, while waiting for our turn to skate, and even as we exited the area,” said Marquez. “Their COVID-19 safety precautions were on point. Having HPU as part of our community is truly a blessing.”
