Community Easter Egg Hunt
Winston-Salem— April 15, 2022, Community Easter Egg Hunt
Who: Maximum Enterprises, HOPE Counseling & Consulting Services, Team Overby Real Estate, McHoward Business Coaching, Total Concepts International, Inc, Boys2Men, Covenant of Hope International, Inc.
What: Community Easter Egg Hunt for Ages 3-10.
When: Saturday April 16, 2022
Location: Rupert Bell Park 1501 Mt. Zion Pl, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
The event is for all kids Ages 3-10 years old and open to the public. There will be an easter egg hunt, face painting, music, food and pictures. Every child will go home with something!! This event will take place outside
