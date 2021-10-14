Community Appreciation Day/Trail of Treats
Archdale, N.C. – The Archdale Police Department and Archdale Parks and Recreation are combining to offer for Community Appreciation Day and the Trail of Treats on October 30th at Creekside Park from 2:00pm – 5:00pm. Due to COVID, Community Appreciation Day (usually held in the spring) was pushed to the fall. Since the Park generally has a big, kid friendly event in October, teaming together seemed natural.
This event is free to the public. Everything is free as long as supplies last. The event will feature: a trail of treats, games, crafts, food, beverages, tee shirts, mechanical dinosaurs, 1st responder vehicles, bears, pictures with princesses and superheroes, jugglers/bubble magic, and more.
“We are very excited to come together for the Community in a big way. This event couldn’t happen without our sponsors and community partners. We are very thankful that our work with them is continuing, and we are able to provide a fun-filled, outdoor event for all”, Jocelyn Moon, Marketing and Program Coordinator.
