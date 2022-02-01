Commission on the Status of Women Invites Women 18 and Older to Share Feedback on their Experience as Women in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2022) – The Commission on the Status of Women invites women 18 or older who have lived in Greensboro for at least one year to take the 2022 Women of Greensboro Survey. The survey is anonymous and results will be compiled and shared with the Greensboro City Council and local community partners to enhance and improve the lives of women in Greensboro.
To make sure a diversity of women’s voices is heard and increase accessibility, the survey is also available online in Spanish and French as well as printed copies in Arabic. A printed version of the survey in English, Spanish, French, and Arabic will be available at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St.
For more information contact the Human Rights department at 336-373-2038.
