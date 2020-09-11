Greensboro, NC.......GreenHill is introducing new family programming featuring fun and engaging theme-based activities, beginning September 23 through December 18.
Broadcast LIVE from GreenHill's Studios, weekly arts experiences will cater to pre-k through 5th grade levels. MasterPiece Fridays for pre-schoolers offer: All About Me, All About Art, My Imagination and My Natural World activities in 4-week sessions.
A re-imagined Hands on at Home series for 1st through 5th graders offers after-school adventures and creative explorations inspired by contemporary GreenHill artists such as Heather Gordon and JEKS. Activities include: murals, city-scapes, egg-carton animal portraits, leaf-printing and so much more!
“Always innovating with new approaches to arts education, our team has created an exciting new series for pre-school and after-school fun. At the center of it all are the connections we make to North Carolina artists who help us see the world in new ways," explained GreenHill Director, Barbara Richter. "At a time of social distancing, 'artventures' are more vital than ever."
Advance enrollment for both programs is required for GreenHill members and non-members. Artboxes with materials for a four-week session – or all-in-one boxes for three, four-week sessions, can be purchased in advance for pick-up. GreenHill will also ship artboxes anywhere in the continental US.
Through Virtual MasterPiece Fridays - preschoolers can expect:
* Live, online activities 10:30-11:00am each Friday (starts September 25th) including story time, movement and song, looking at art, and an art project all based on the story time book
* Recorded sessions available after each class so that parents and children can create art at their own pace
* An email with a full set of detailed instructions and materials list for every project in pdf format
* Private access to webpage with additional resources and content to work on outside of class
Through Virtual Hands-on at Home 1st - 5th graders can expect:
* Live, online instruction each Wednesday after school (starts September 23rd) 3:30-4:15pm
* Recorded sessions available after each class for those who prefer to create at their own pace
* An email with a full set of detailed instructions and materials list for every project in pdf format
* Private access to webpage with additional resources and content to work on outside of class
Virtual Classes are $15 per 4-week session for GreenHill members at the Household Level and above and $40 for non-members.
Visit GreenHillNC.org for details on classes and registration or follow this link: Virtual GreenHill Studios.
ABOUT GREENHILL CENTER FOR NORTH CAROLINA ART
GreenHill is located at 200 North Davie Street in downtown Greensboro. GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a museum shop, hands-on art studios for families and the Blue Nook Studio gallery. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. For more information visit www.greenhillnc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.