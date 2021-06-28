GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2021) – City offices are closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
There are no trash or recycling collections that day. Instead, Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, July 6, and Tuesday’s take place Wednesday, July 7. All other collections remain the same. The White Street Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.
On Monday, July 5, GTA will operate on a Saturday schedule hourly from 6 am to 10 pm. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO will offer services on a Saturday schedule from 6 am to 10 pm.
The Greensboro Public Libraries, Greensboro History Museum and Greensboro Cultural Center are closed Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.
All City parks, trails, and greenways remain open. Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. Call 336-373-5850 to schedule a tee time. Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend will be open from 7 am to 8:30 pm. Lake Higgins will be closed. City pools and spraygrounds will be open as normal. The following facilities will be closed for the holiday: Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices, recreation centers, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Active Adult Center, Trotter Active Adult Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Greensboro Youth Council.
Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.
