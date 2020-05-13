Archdale, N.C. – After careful consideration, the City of Archdale has decided to cancel the 4th of July Festival at Creekside Park. The event that usually includes carnival rides, vendors, live music, and fireworks was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 4th from 4pm – 10pm.
This decision is a result of the uncertain conditions and regulations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Given the current circumstances, it is important that we prioritize the health and well-being of our community. Though it was a difficult decision, we feel the best decision is to cancel this event. We hope that all of our partners, vendors, and attendees stay safe though these uncertain times and join us again next year”, said Brian Clodfelter, Parks and Recreation Director.
