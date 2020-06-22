GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2020) – City Lakes will host a children’s fishing tournament July 1-14. There are separate age divisions for children 6 and under, 7-12 year old, and 13-17. Cost is $10. Register online to participate.
Kids can catch bass, crappie, or catfish at one of the three city lakes (Higgins, Brandt, Townsend) during the tournament window for a chance to win. Submit a photo via email of the fish next to a standard measuring device (ruler, tape measure, or yard stick) including the 8-digit code provided. Rules will be emailed to participants after they have submitted their registration payment. The longest fish in each category and age division wins.
This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, and Libraries and Museums, and
Parks and Recreation departments offering virtual or social distancing experiences. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.