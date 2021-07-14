Chilling out for a Cause

The Shalom Project will help residents cool off this week in hopes of bringing in some cool, hard cash for its organization.
The Big Chill, the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser and in recognition of National Ice Cream Day, will be held on July 18 in the Industry Hill location, specifically the shared parking lot of Wise Man Brewing and The Ramkat, Gas Hill Drinking Rom, and Winston Junction. The event is free but organizers say that donations are welcome to support the programs and initiatives of The Shalom Project. The nonprofit is designed to run programs that “challenge the cycle of poverty in our community with a spirit of inclusion, compassion, and justice,” according to its website.
“We wanted to combine being outside and having fun and maybe some air conditioning and shade. We figured if we put the ice cream in the parking lots and people could chill out in Wise Man, pun intended, and it worked out,” explained Marsha Strauss, Donor Relations and Events spokesperson for The Shalom Project. “From there I started looking at a rain date and saw Winston Junction market. They were so gracious and said ‘You could have the hall for the rain but what about our market?’ One conversation led to another and they jumped on board and they are doing a special Winston Salem Junction Market craft fair. It’s exciting.”
This in-person event will offer attendees ice cream samples from over a dozen community organizations, congregations, and businesses. This year’s event will offer a bit of nostalgia - featuring ice cream floats, both beer and soda-based, for attendees.
“We came up with this idea years ago where different people and organizations may want to make ice cream samples, and have an ice cream social and raise money doing it,” Strauss said. “It has certainly grown since then.”
There will be live music from DaShawn Hickman presents Sacred Steeland, Dropping Plates, and Finn Phoenix.
There will be a kids’ play area, food trucks including Pacific Rim, Lobster Dogs, and Taste of Creole. The Winston Junction Auction venue will offer a craft fair and act as an indoor music space.
Notable community members have volunteered to chill out, literally, until they reach their fundraising goal. While sitting on ice benches, volunteers will cold call friends and family members in an effort to raise money for The Shalom Project. Once they reach their 20 to 30-minute shift, they are allowed to warm up and are relieved from their icy throne. Strauss said they didn’t have a hard time getting this year’s cold callers.
This year’s volunteers include Allan Younger, Fleming El-Amin, Eileen Ayuso, Executive Director Carol Faley, Kayley Gray, Carolyn Coram, Nikki Kourpias, David Freedman, Kent Manning, Shelley Sizemore, Kelly Carpenter, Corey Hodges, David Daggett, Don Martin, Rev. Sarah Howell-Miller and Vivian Perez Chandler.
“These people have put themselves out there, say ‘I believe in this organization’, and try to raise funds,” Strauss said. “We have a nice group of people and a nice range of folks who are willing to put themselves out there.”
For more information about the event or the organization, visit www.theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill.
