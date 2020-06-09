HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Children’s Summer Reading – Imagine Your Story -- has begun at the High Point Public Library . This year, due to safety concerns, we will be holding all of our special summer programs virtually. Schedule information can be found on the library Facebook page, website or by calling 336.883.3668.
Children can register for the Summer Reading Program Book Club in the library parking lot. We will have the library book mobile parked and ready to give out reading logs and prizes. The hours for the book club will be Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10:00 until 2:00, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 until 6:00 and on Saturdays from 9:00 until 1:00. Children who reach their reading goals will be eligible for a drawing held on August 3rd. The prizes this year are two bikes and a laptop computer.
Our summer virtual events include:
A cooking class (for kids 8 and above)
Gardening for kids (registration required)
STEM Science
Computer programming (registration required)
Yoga
Art tutorials
Paws to Read
Story times
A Lego challenge
Our Virtual Special Summer Programs include:
· Tooth Fairy Story Time: Available Monday, June 8,
· Criss Cross Mangosauce – bilingual musical story time: Available Saturday, June 13
· Shadowfactory Puppet Theater; Available Thursday, June 17
· Donna Washington, storyteller: Available Monday, June 22
· Jolly Lollies children’s music: Available Monday, June 29
· Origami story time: Available Wednesday, July 1
· Activated Story Theatre: Available Monday July 6
· The Spoonman – learn to play musical spoons: Available Wednesday July 8
· Science Tellers – science story time: Available Thursday, July 16
· Kora Music Concert: Available Friday, July 17
· Herpetology for Kids: Available Monday, July 20
· Indigo Dance Company – learn how to dance Bollywood style: Available Saturday, July 25
· Alina Celeste – bilingual music story time: Available Monday, July 27
· North Carolina Youth Tap Ensemble show: Available Tuesday, July 28
· Big Bang Boom rock concert for kids: Available Monday, August 3
· Bob the Animal Guy: Available Thursday, August 13
· Casey Nees Mad Science story time: Available Saturday, August 15
There will be two special programs live in the library parking lot during the High Point Farmer’s Market. On June 27th at 11:00 we will feature bubble magic. And on August 8th at 11:00, Competition Cloggers will be performing.
All events are free. Registration is required where indicated. More information can be found at the Library’s website and Facebook Page.
