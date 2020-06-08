In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain times that we are in right now, I wanted to share a feel-good story about one of Varsity Spirit’s All Star Fashionistas. In alignment with Varsity’s values, Greensboro local resident, Caroline Trindel, wanted to give back to Hannah, a 6-year-old battling Leukemia. Caroline and Hannah were ‘prayer buddies’ at school so the heartbreaking news that the young girl was battling cancer prompted her to make a difference.
The all-star cheerleader’s original intention was to raise $1,000 for Hannah, but she ended up exceeding that goal by raising over $6,000. The way she did it: an Easter egg hunt. During the Easter season in central North Carolina, Caroline planned the “Egg Your Yard” fundraiser where she hid eggs in front of houses for children to excitedly find out that the Easter Bunny “visited” them. She ended up hiding over 8,000 eggs and brought the community together to raise money for Hannah and bring awareness to the situation
Q&A
Give some information on what you did:
I organized an "Egg Your Yard" Fundraiser where people paid to have me hide plastic Easter eggs throughout there yard as a surprise for their kids. I went after dark so the kids wouldn't see me and hid the eggs. I left a note on their door for the kids to see the next morning. The note explained the surprise and how many eggs there were to find.
To help get the fundraiser going, I asked family and friends to post about the fundraiser on social media. Once I started getting orders, I went to the store and bought plastic Easter eggs, stuffed them with treats, then organized them to be delivered. After dark, every night from April 1st-11th, I went all over central North Carolina delivering and hiding Easter eggs.
Why did you want to do the fundraiser?
I went to Catholic school, Kgtn-8th grade. In 8th grade, I got the sweetest little kindergartener as my "prayer buddy". Her name is Hannah and she is kind, smart, loving, so funny and gives the best hugs. To know Hannah is to LOVE her! We became really close! Last year, Hannah woke up one morning and could barely walk. Within 2 days, she found out she had Leukemia. She was 6. It was devastating to our school, our church but mostly to her family! They have gone through the past year without asking for any help. When I saw they finally allowed a friend to set up a GoFundMe acct to help pay for Hannah’s overwhelming treatments costs, I knew I had to do something! I cant imagine how hard it must be to not only have a child with cancer but then have to worry about not being able to afford treatments. I initially set out to raise at least $1,000 but secretly was hoping it would be more like $2,500. I just wasn't sure how the fundraiser would be received given the "stay at home" order and Covid-19 but I wanted to do something to help Hannah and her family so I decided to try anyway!
I don't think any child or their family should have to worry or stress about whether or not they can afford paying for their child to get cancer treatments. Their focus should be on helping their child beat cancer so they can live a long, healthy life together.
Why is it important to you to help out those in need?
I have always been taught to treat others the way you'd want to be treated so I try and live my life that way. I also like to help others because it makes them feel like someone cares about them, shows them they are loved and gives them hope (and that in turn makes me happy).
Help because you can! Help because you are in a position to and should!
What advice would you give to someone wanting to do a similar act of kindness?
I think it is so important to help those in need whenever possible. Our world, especially the cheer world, can be filled with bad and hateful things sometimes. When you see someone in need, do what you can no matter how big or small the gesture. You can give money, time, share a talent or even something as simple as a hug or a smile. You never know what others may be going through. In this case, I had a LOT of time because of the coronavirus so that's what I gave. The most important thing though is to give whenever and as often as possible.
My family and I are working on another fundraiser now. My advice, would be to find a need and do what you can
What was the most rewarding part of the experience?
Besides being able to give $ to help Hannah continue her cancer treatments, I loved seeing the outpouring of love for this little girl and her family. I had complete strangers posting the fundraiser and offering to help. It was awesome. I set out hoping to get 1000 eggs ordered and the fundraiser blew up! I had so many orders, I couldn't fill them all and had to turn people away. My family and a few friends stepped in to help and we ended up stuffing and hiding over 8,000 plastic Easter eggs!!! I had bruises on my hands from stuffing so many eggs with candy but I wouldn't trade this experience for anything. Waking up to new orders every day made me so happy. It also brought a lot of awareness to Hannah's GoFundMe and the donations more than doubled during the time of the fundraiser. The kindness I saw from friends, my family and complete strangers was really rewarding!
Any other information you’d like to share?
I had a lot of obstacles working against me for this fundraiser. 8,000 eggs (and treats to fill them) was not easy to find with all the stores closed and no one able to leave their homes to help. I didn't let that stop me though. With the help of my family and a very close friend, we were able to raise over $6,200 for Hannah and for that I am so grateful! "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.