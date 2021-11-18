Charlie Brown Christmas Concert
The High Point Arts Council is hosting its annual holiday concert Thurs., Dec. 2, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center. The Charlie Brown Christmas Concert will feature Keith Byrd & Frynz playing your favorite holiday tunes. Plus, there will be opportunities for you to sing along!
Keith Byrd is a performer, composer, arranger, and music director. He has released two CDs, Transition and Keith Byrd Trio Live at Reynolda House. He is a pianist at the High Point Country Club, musical director at Wesley Memorial Methodist Contemporary Services, and owns KVC Studio. He performs with his ensemble nationally and has played for President George W. Bush, Senator Elizabeth Dole, Rudy Giuliani, Robert Schueller, Jr., Lauren Bacall, and Stephen Humphrey Bogart.
To add to the merriment, the Hope Truck Food Co. will be on site and for every meal that is bought, Hope Truck will donate a meal to someone in need. The Whistle Stop Bar at the Centennial Station Arts Center will also be open and offering complimentary nonalcoholic holiday punch in addition to wine and beer for purchase.
In compliance with the Guilford County mandate, masks are required indoors except when actively eating and drinking which you will have lots of opportunities to do both!
Admission is $10 per person. To purchase tickets on-line, please visit www.HighPointArts.org/events/ . Tickets may also be purchased at the Ticket Office, Tuesday – Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., or 1 hour before the event based on availability.
The High Point Arts Council and Centennial Station Arts Center are located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point. For more information, call 336-889-2787.
