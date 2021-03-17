The Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Chalk Walk this past weekend at the Greensboro Arboretum, located at 401 Ashland Dr.
Chalk Walk 2021 is a competition that celebrates chalk artistry from city residents.
On Saturday, 33 participants, working as individuals and teams, created art to display for the public on Sunday, March 14. Garden visitors viewed dozens of creative and unique chalk art pieces and cast their ballot for their favorite artwork.
Judges choose overall winners, and residents picked crowd favorites. There were five judging categories: 12 and under, 12 and Over, Adult, Team, and Fan Favorite. This year’s winners are Naomi Wommack, Tenley Douglass, Lauren Ward, Matthew Fisher, and Tenley Douglass.
Winners were announced on the City of Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
For more information about the past event or future events with Parks and Recreation, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at
Jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2964.
Photos by Natalie Garcia
