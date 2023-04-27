Opens Friday with ‘Dollar Days’ Promotion
GREENSBORO – Due to inclement weather, the Central Carolina Festival will not open on Thursday, Apr. 27.
The Festival will open Friday at 5 p.m. with the ‘Dollar Days’ promotion featuring $1admission, $1 rides, $1 select food items and FREE parking.
The Central Carolina Festival will feature an action-packed midway of thrill rides, games of skill and delicious carnival food, courtesy of Michael's Amusements. Festival-goers can also check out free daily performances by Roaring Metal Rage, an exhilarating ride BMX stunt show.
Please visit the Central Carolina Festival’s Facebook page for more information.
SCHEDULE, ADMISSION & PROMOTIONS
Schedule
Apr. 27 - closed
Apr. 28 & May 4-5 – gates open at 5 p.m.
Apr. 29 & May 6– gates open at 11 a.m.
Apr. 30 & May 7 – gates open at 1 p.m.
Regular admission - $6. Children under 42”, seniors, valid college and military ID – free. Unlimited ride wristband - $27.
Dollar Days (Apr. 28 & May 4)
'Dollar Days' at the Festival include $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and FREE parking.
Family Days (Apr. 29 & May 6)
From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price! Come on out for $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.