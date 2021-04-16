Celebrating Mother Earth with PEA

Eliminating styrofoam lunch trays from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, creating an environmental alliance targeted towards identifying and encouraging sustainable businesses, founding a system of community gardens aimed at reducing food insecurity, and challenging businesses to reduce the amount of waste they produce-- these are among the many projects the Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) has initiated in the past few years. In order to continue its string of ventures into environmental activism, the PEA is holding its annual week-long fair to celebrate Earth Day from April 19 to April 23 through a series of free virtual events aimed towards building community through environmental education.
“Piedmont Environmental Alliance has had the largest Earth Day Fair in the region for 15 years,” commented Jamie Maier, executive director of PEA. “We have transitioned into a week of virtual events.”
Though the event has previously been held in-person at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, the virtual event is still one to greatly look forward to, with a lineup of activities that attendees of all ages can enjoy.
For five days, the Earth Day Fair will feature videos, programs, and activities that can be streamed and followed by all viewers at home, including sessions surrounding flow yoga, backyard chickens, plant biology, ecofeminism, art contests, and gardening tips, among many other options. Regardless of specific interest, the fair is one that families can enjoy together, celebrating and supporting the process of healing the planet-- a mission PEA has been fulfilling for over a decade.
The Piedmont Environmental Alliance has been battling issues surrounding our regional environment for nearly fifteen years, encouraging locals to alter their behavior to promote sustainability, sparking discussion on environmental topics, and educating individuals of all ages on environmental issues. By standing for building a more sustainable society, the PEA has succeeded in achieving local environmental reform and building a community of educated individuals who have partnered with this organization to join the fight toward sustainability.
“Environmental issues like clean air and clean water are the most important issues of our time,” stated Maier. “We’re really seeing that now, [that] health issues and issues about the health of our planet impact us all.”
The Piedmont Environmental Alliance began in 2006, when a group of friends organized the first Earth Day Fair held in Winston-Salem. This fair was so successful that they continued to build their organization into a 501(c)3 nonprofit, fighting environmental battles and educating the Piedmont region ever since. Though their largest annual event has continued to be the Earth Day Fair, it has continued to pursue change and reform aimed toward healing the world from the prominent environmental issues it faces today.
“Earth day is really a time to think about [if] we are supporting a more sustainable community, how we are addressing climate justice and climate change locally, and what we can do to envision a healthier world,” said Maier, encouraging every Piedmont local to not only participate in the fair but to also extend these discussions well beyond the scope of the fair.
As the community continues to rebuild the health of the environment in its upcoming years, Earth Day is a time to celebrate what positive changes have been made and recognize the changes that need to come.
To join or signup for events, visit www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair.
