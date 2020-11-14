GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2020) – The City of Greensboro hosts a wide range of programs and events for all the winter holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. There are creative programs, special events, performances, giving and shopping opportunities – plus your chance to get a letter from Santa. All activities are free unless otherwise noted, and COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed for all in-person activities.
Creative Programs
Tis the Season Holiday Desserts: November 12, 19; December 3, 10, 5 pm, Parks and Recreation's Facebook page
This four-week virtual holiday baking program is for youth interested in learning how to bake holiday desserts and treats. Feature menu: pumpkin spice cake, sweet potato pie, red or green velvet cake, and cinnamon apple pie cheesecake.
Attitude of Gratitude Crafts: November 23, 2 pm, Parks and Recreation's Facebook page
For children 12 and under, although anyone can participate. It's been a difficult year, so Parks and Recreation will guide you to making a craft to help us all identify things for which we are grateful.
Creating Gifts for Holiday Giving: November 23-25; 7-8 pm, Parks and Recreation's Facebook page
Create hand-crafted gifts for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. Three nights of DIY crafting demonstrations include a hand-painted gift, a tree of life pendant, and a wire dream catcher.
Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation's Holiday Craft Extravaganza: December 1, 10 - 11:30 am, Greensboro Sportsplex, Registration is required.
This inclusive program will teach participants of all abilities how to design and make holiday crafts. Modifications and supplies will be provided. Fee: $5. Register by emailing AIR or calling 336-373-2626.
Winter Wonderland Scrapbooking: December 2, 3 pm, Library's Facebook page
Create a winter wonderland scrapbooking page with colorful trees and snowflakes.
Shaker Card Crafting for Kids:-December 7, 3 pm, Benjamin Branch
Holiday Bop 'n Paint: December 10 and 17, 10-11 am, Lindley Recreation Center, Registration coming soon.
For ages 6-8. Come paint a holiday scene and bop along to some music. Cost is $5, which covers supplies.
Gingerbread Wars: December 14, 1 pm; Submission deadline December 20
How about some sweet competition? Join Ms. Shelli live on December 14 for some gingerbread baking and decorating tips on the Parks and Recreation's Facebook page. Send your gingerbread designs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by December 20. There will be categories for ages 3-6; 7-11; 12-18 and adults. A Sweet Success! Bakery will provide prizes for the winners. Winners will be announced on the 21.
Woven CD Ornaments: December 14, 3 pm, Hemphill Branch
Holiday Cookies: December 15, 3 pm, Kathleen Clay Branch
For teens.
Family and Paint: December 15, 4 pm, Parks and Recreation's Facebook page
A virtual class where families can come together and paint a winter themed piece of art together! Parks and Recreation staff will be choose a winter-themed painting for everyone to recreate. Staff will guide you through the process and provide some ideas and art tips along the way.
Book Baking: Lara Jean’s Holiday Snickerdoodle Mug Cake: December 22, 3 pm, McNairy Branch
Learn how to make a snickerdoodle mug cake inspired by Jenny Han’s To All the Boys book series
Kwanzaa Stories and Crafts: December 26, 10:30 am, Vance Chavis Branch
Events
Shopper's Day 35th Anniversary Presentation: December 3, 10 am, City of Greensboro Facebook page
The Greensboro Mayor's Committee for Person's with Disabilities will premier a video celebration 35 years of its signature event, Shopper's Day. Take a look back at this event, which brings together individuals with disabilities for a special day of holiday cheer and shopping. See your old friends and enjoy a carol or two!
Frost Toss Cornhole Tournament: Keeley Park, December 5, 2-5 pm, Registration required.
Keeley Park hosts its first winter cornhole tournament at the park's new permanent cornhole boards. There is a 20-team cap for this single elimination tournament. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place. Cost is $10 per two-person team. Register online.
A Virtual Visit to the Greensboro History Museum and their Holiday Mice: December 12, 10:30 amv
Kid’s Countdown Songs for New Year’s Eve: December 30, 10:30 am, Library's Facebook page
Giving Opportunities
Santa's Workshop: Collecting toys at various locations, November 9 to December 4
The Greensboro Youth Council collects new and gently used toys for children 6 months to 13 years old. Drop them off at the Greensboro Cultural Center, Craft Recreation Center, Leonard Recreation Center, Lewis Recreation Center, or Glenwood Library. To make a cash donation, visit the GYC website.
Elf for a Day: December 5, 10 am to 2 pm, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Registration coming soon.
Children are invited to create two stuffed animals -- one to keep and one to donate. The toys will be distributed to local agencies.
Operation Yuletide: November 16 to December 7, Sign up for a drop off time.
The Greensboro Police Department delivers gifts to locals who have experienced difficult events this year. Residents are invited to be a part of Operation Yuletide by donating care package items for 160 local seniors to the District 3 Substation at 300 S. Swing Rd. (register for your contactless drop off time) or mailing items to the Office of Community Engagement, 100 E. Police Plz. Care package items needed: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, combs, tissues, hand soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, lip balm, notebooks, pens, markers, activity books, puzzles, crossword puzzles, paper towels, hand sanitizer, dish clothes, dish soap, toilet paper, and cleaning wipes.
Performances
"Two Winter Tales": December 12 &13, Creative Greensboro's Facebook page
Two short plays for audience members of all ages, performed by local youth. The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes,” is about snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second play, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s Fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits.
Santa & Storytimes
Letters to Santa: Ongoing until November 30, various mailbox locations
Children may drop off their letters to Santa at the Brown, Glenwood, Griffin and Leonard recreation centers or the Greensboro Cultural Center or email the big guy at santa.claus@greensboro-nc.gov. They will receive a return letter in the mail.
Online Storytime Winter and Polar Animals: December 7, 10:30 am, Library's Facebook page
Winter Wonderland Flannel Stories: December 23, 10:30 am, Library's Facebook page
Shopping
Greensboro Beautiful Holiday Greenery Sale & Festival: Pre-order required; Pickup at Lewis Recreation Center, December 6, 12-5 pm
Purchase wreaths, garland, light balls, or poinsettias for yourself, and donate a wreath with bows to be distributed to Meals on Wheels recipient. Order online now and collect via curbside pickup December 6. Proceeds help the nonprofit Greensboro Beautiful enhance City gardens, plant trees, cleanup litter, and host community events.
Made 4 the Holidays at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market: November 15, 11 am to 4 pm
This retail marketplace features handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags and clothing, shelf-stable NC food products, and more. All products at MADE 4 the Market are locally made representing 50 emerging and favorite returning unique artisans from around the Piedmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.