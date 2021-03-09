(Greensboro, NC) GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art is introducing new virtual art parties and offering to ship customized art packets for participants anywhere in the US. Setting the stage for family artmaking fun, "Enchanted Forest" is the first theme to be unveiled.
LIVE ZOOM PARTY - WHAT'S INCLUDED:
* Live, 60 minute, art experience with two guided, themed projects of your choice, and one art game
* Party packets of materials with project instructions for 10 guests
* Themed background jpg to email your guests to use during the party
* Special birthday crown project just for the guest of honor
Go to https://www.greenhillnc.org/virtual-birthday-parties-2021 for program details and registration links.
About GreenHill
Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, and hands-on art studios for families and adults. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.