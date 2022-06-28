Celebrate Independence with the National Park Service at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park
Greensboro, NC- The National Park Service is hosting an Independence Day Event at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. Park rangers, volunteers, and historians will be offering a variety of programs and hands-on demonstrations that connect the public to the history of the battle at Guilford Courthouse which directly led to the surrender of the British Army at the Battle of Yorktown, securing United States independence from Britain in 1783. The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and July 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. author and former Guilford Courthouse park ranger, Scott Culclasure will offer guided tours of the battlefield. Also, reenactors representing the Guilford Militia will be providing living history and historic weapon demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. at tour stop 6.
On Sunday, the Guilford Fife and Drum Corps will conduct a special Independence Day themed performance at 2 p.m. near the Visitor Center.
We hope to see you at the park Independence Day Weekend and park rangers encourage you to wear red, white, blue OR green to show your patriotism.
Please note that the park grounds will be accessible, but the visitor center will be closed on Monday, July 4.
For a full listing of event details, including times for the weapons demonstrations, please stay connected to us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/guilfordnps or visit our website at www.nps.gov/guco. Event information will be posted as it becomes available.
