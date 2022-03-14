CAROLINA KIDS CLUB AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE

WEDNESDAYS, JULY 13 THROUGH AUGUST 10, 2022

 Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the 13th Carolina Kids Club in the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium at the Carolina Theatre. The Carolina Kids Club will run Wednesday mornings, from July 13, through August 10, 2022. The full schedule is outlined below.

Carolina Kids Club tickets are $5 and include a kids’ snack pack with popcorn* and juice box. A modern take on the Carolina Theatre’s popular Circle K Club of the ’50s and ’60s, the Carolina Kids Club today features a family-friendly movie preceded by child-focused live, interactive stage entertainment from Mad Science. Doors for the Carolina Kids Club will open at 9:00am, live entertainment begins around 9:30am, and each event ends around noon. (*The Carolina Theatre popcorn is prepared in peanut oil; potato chips are available for those with peanut allergies or concerns.)

                                     Wednesday, July 13               Raya and the Last Dragon                 2021, Rated PG, 1h 47m

                                     Wednesday, July 20                       Trolls World Tour                          2020, Rated PG, 1h 31m

                                     Wednesday, July 27                                   Sing 2                                     2021, Rated PG, 1h 50m

                                 Wednesday, August 3                     Sonic the Hedgehog                       2020, Rated PG, 1h 39m

                              Wednesday, August 10                                 Encanto                                   2021, Rated PG, 1h 49m

* * * * * * * * * * *

 

As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:

  • ·       Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
  • ·       Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
  • ·       All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
  • ·       Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
  • ·       Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.

 

The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.

Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.

 Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.

Carolina Theatre  .  310 S. Greene Street  .  Greensboro, NC 27401  .  CarolinaTheatre.com

