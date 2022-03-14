CAROLINA KIDS CLUB AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE
WEDNESDAYS, JULY 13 THROUGH AUGUST 10, 2022
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the 13th Carolina Kids Club in the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium at the Carolina Theatre. The Carolina Kids Club will run Wednesday mornings, from July 13, through August 10, 2022. The full schedule is outlined below.
Carolina Kids Club tickets are $5 and include a kids’ snack pack with popcorn* and juice box. A modern take on the Carolina Theatre’s popular Circle K Club of the ’50s and ’60s, the Carolina Kids Club today features a family-friendly movie preceded by child-focused live, interactive stage entertainment from Mad Science. Doors for the Carolina Kids Club will open at 9:00am, live entertainment begins around 9:30am, and each event ends around noon. (*The Carolina Theatre popcorn is prepared in peanut oil; potato chips are available for those with peanut allergies or concerns.)
Wednesday, July 13 Raya and the Last Dragon 2021, Rated PG, 1h 47m
Wednesday, July 20 Trolls World Tour 2020, Rated PG, 1h 31m
Wednesday, July 27 Sing 2 2021, Rated PG, 1h 50m
Wednesday, August 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 2020, Rated PG, 1h 39m
Wednesday, August 10 Encanto 2021, Rated PG, 1h 49m
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
CAROLINA THEATRE AND THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA “QUICK LIST”
March 15, 7pm Classic Movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) * Carolina Theatre
March 15, 7:30pm Cane Mill Road with Ivy Inez ^ The Crown
March 18, 7pm Carly Burruss with Casey Noel ^ The Crown
March 26 and 27 Greensboro Ballet’s Cinderella ~ Carolina Theatre
April 1, 7:30pm Beatles vs. Stones (La Jolla Booking) ~ Carolina Theatre
April 2, 7:30pm Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs with Couldn’t Be Happiers ^ The Crown
April 5, 7pm Classic Movie The African Queen (1951) * Carolina Theatr
April 9, 8pm Gregory Amos with Rod McCoy ^ The Crown
April 15, 8pm A Purple Rain Experience, Inspired by Prince ~ Carolina Theatre
April 19, 7pm Silent Movie The Kid Brother (1927) + Carolina Theatre
April 22 and April 23 Bus Stop ^ The Crown
May 1, 7pm ABBAFAB (T2 Presents) ~ Carolina Theatre
May 3, 7pm Classic Movie The Sound of Music (1965) * Carolina Theatre
May 8, 3:30pm Always… Patsy Cline ~ Carolina Theatre
May 13, 7:30pm Dori Freeman ^ The Crown
May 19, 7pm Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour (Outback Presents) ~ Carolina Theatre
May 22, 3pm 15th Anniversary Celebration of St. Francis Springs ~ Carolina Theatre
June 9, 8pm JJ Grey & Mofro (Outback Presents) Carolina Theatre
June 28, 7pm Classic Movie Stir Crazy (1980 * Carolina Theatre
July 11 - August 11 Summer Film Festival Carolina Theatre
July 13 - August 10 Carolina Kids Club Carolina Theatre
September 17, 7:30pm 1964: The Tribute ~ Carolina Theatre
^ EVENT IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA, LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF THE THEATRE
* CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE SCREENINGS IN THE BETTY AND BEN CONE, JR. AUDITORIUM
+ SILENT SERIES AT THE CAROLINA MOVIE SCREENINGS WITH LIVE ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT
~ RENTAL EVENT PRESENTED BY A PROMOTER OUTSIDE OF THE THEATRE
