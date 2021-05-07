Winston-Salem, NC (May 6, 2021) - The Carolina Disco Turkeys are excited to announce their inaugural season schedule with all home games played at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem.
The Disco Turkeys play a weekend-heavy 16-date home slate this season. They open on the road on May 24 and play their first home game on Friday, June 4, hosting the Martinsville Ponies with an 8 p.m. start. The home schedule for the new club also features a homestand over the Fourth of July weekend.
The independent collegiate wood bat franchise will feature players at all levels of college baseball. The inaugural roster, by intention, will be heavily composed of players with ties to the Triad area and talent-rich North Carolina. The team will collaborate with the Winston-Salem Dash to make advance single-game tickets available prior to the start of the season, starting at $7. Concessions, including a disco turkey leg and beer, will be available at all home games.
"We know our fans are as excited as we are to see our schedule and make plans to see this new team," Disco Turkeys president and co-owner Greg Sullivan said. “Their enthusiasm for our recent announcements and interest in merchandise has blown us away, and we’re working hard to deliver a safe and welcoming fan experience this summer that will also provide community excitement for our players and Winston-Salem. Fans can feel free to bring their dancing shoes along with them to the ballpark.”
Season tickets are now for sale online at the team’s Fowl Territory Team Store for $79, a little over $5 a game. All tickets are general admission lower bowl seating close to the action and season passes cover all home games except for the team’s game on July 3.
In addition to a 40-game regular season schedule against teams from North Carolina and Virginia, including six games against Coastal Plain League teams, the Disco Turkeys will conclude by representing North Carolina in August at the historic AAABA Tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
DISCO TURKEYS SCHEDULE:
Mon, May 24 at High Point-Thomasville Locos, 6 pm
Tue, May 25 at Greensboro Monarchs, 6 pm
Sat, May 29 at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms, TBA
Sun, May 30 at Statesville Owls, 7 pm
Mon, May 31 at Martinsville Mustangs, TBA
Tue, Jun 1 at High Point-Thomasville Locos, 6 pm
Wed, Jun 2 at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms, TBA
Fri, Jun 4 vs Martinsville Ponies, 8 pm
Sat, Jun 5 vs Martinsville Ponies, 8 pm
Sun, Jun 6 vs Statesville Owls, TBA
Wed, Jun 9 at Catawba Valley Stars, TBA
Thu, Jun 10 at Mooresville Spinners, TBA
Fri, Jun 11 at Boone Bigfoots, TBA
Sat, Jun 12 at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms, TBA
Tue, Jun 15 at Martinsville Ponies, TBA
Thu, Jun 17 at Greensboro Monarchs, TBA
Sat, Jun 19 at Boone Bigfoots, TBA
Wed, Jun 23 vs Catawba Valley Stars, 11 am
Thu, Jun 24 vs Martinsville Ponies, 5:35 pm
Fri, Jun 25 vs Greensboro Monarchs, 5:35 pm
Sat, Jun 26 vs Boone Bigfoots, 5:35 pm
Sun, Jun 27 vs Greensboro Monarchs, 2 pm
Tue, Jun 29 at High Point-Thomasville Locos, TBA
Thu, Jul 1 vs Statesville Owls, 5:35 pm
Fri, Jul 2 vs Boone Bigfoots, 5:35 pm
Sat, Jul 3 vs Greensboro Monarchs, TBA
Sun, Jul 4 vs High Point-Thomasville Locos, 2 pm
Tue, Jul 6 at CV Stars (double header), TBA
Fri, Jul 9 at Boone Bigfoots, TBA
Sat, Jul 10 at Greensboro Monarchs, TBA
Mon, Jul 12 at Martinsville Mustangs, TBA
Fri, Jul 16 vs High Point-Thomasville Locos, 5:35 pm
Sat, Jul 17 vs Greensboro Monarchs, 5:35 pm
Sun, Jul 18 at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms, TBA
Tue, Jul 20 at Martinsville Ponies, TBA
Sat, Jul 24 at Statesville Owls, TBA
Sun, Jul 25 at Martinsville Ponies, TBA
Thu, Jul 29 vs High Point-Thomasville Locos, 5:35 pm
Fri, Jul 30 vs Race City Bootleggers, 5:35 pm
Aug 2-8, AAABA Tournament, Johnstown, PA
HOME GAMES IN BOLD
