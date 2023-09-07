North Carolina native Austin McNeill to headline Cowboy Days Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ahead of their debut PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand Sept. 22-24 in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Carolina Cowboys, the region’s only professional bull riding team, today announced a free-to-attend, family-friendly festival that will accompany the event outside Greensboro Coliseum.
The Cowboy Days Festival will take over the area surrounding Greensboro Coliseum, opening at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 24.
Daily at the Cowboy Days Festival, fans will be able to enjoy food and music, get up close with the Carolina Cowboys, Richard Childress Racing and more. Eventgoers will also be able to interact with a host of other exhibitors including Davis Rodeo Ranch, Childress Vineyards, Bass Pro Shops, eBay Motors, Bobcat and others. Local food trucks will also be present to accompany a for-purchase bar.
The Cowboy Days Festival will feature a daily theme, rallying those in attendance ahead of the day’s bull riding games inside Greensboro Coliseum for the sixth event of the 10-event PBR Camping World Team Series regular season.
On Friday, September 22, the Cowboy Days Festival will mark the start of the team’s White Out. All fans are encouraged to wear white ahead of the team’s game that evening when they will also debut the Carolina Cowboys’ new white jersey. White Carolina Cowboys t-shirts will be available for sale in the festival, while the first 4,000 fans entering Greensboro Coliseum later that evening will receive a Carolina Cowboys rally towel, courtesy Maestro’s Classic Men’s Care Products.
The second day of festivities on Saturday, September 23 will feature a Boots and Dukes theme. Festivalgoers are encouraged to wear their finest cowboy boots and daisy dukes, with the first 4,000 fans to enter the venue later that evening to receive a Carolia Cowboys cowbell courtesy of Funkaway.
When Cowboy Days concludes on Sunday, September 24, the festival will celebrate Championship Sunday. The first 4,000 fans in attendance at Greensboro Coliseum will receive a Carolina Cowboys bandana.
During Friday’s festivities the Carolina Cowboys will debut their official spirit squad – the Carolina Cowgirls -- who will be in attendance cheering on the team through the entire three-day homestand inside Greensboro Coliseum. After being unveiled at the Cowboy Days Festival, the Carolina Cowgirls will make their in-game debut later that evening when the Cowboys face off against the Arizona Ridge Riders.
As the festivities continue, the Saturday line-up of programming in the Cowboy Days Festival will be headlined by musical performances by DJ Hek Yeh and Austin McNeill.
DJ Hek Yeh, a Winston-Salem native who has opened for the likes of Steve Aoki, Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg and Dirty Heads, will take to the stage at 3 p.m. Following his performance, McNeill will perform at 4:30 p.m.
McNeill is an independent artist who was born and raised in Rowan County, North Carolina. He has been chasing his music dreams since first finding his passion in a small Southern Baptist church choir at the age of 5. For the past 10 years he has been making his name and honing his craft in southeastern dive bars and other venues. McNeill was chosen to be one of Tractor Supply’s Emerging Artists in 2023 and had his breakout debut single “Ridin’ Highways” featured during the 2023 CMT awards. He is mentored by longtime idol Dustin Lynch. McNeill shared the stage with Lainey Wilson and Dustin Lynch during Nashville’s CMA Fest week and opened for Kip Moore at the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Between the two musical performances, at 3:45 p.m., Cowboy Days Festival attendees will be able to take in a Q&A with Carolina Cowboys team co-owner Richard Childress, Head Coach Jerome Davis and members of the team who will take on the Oklahoma Freedom later that evening.
When the Cowboy Days Festival concludes on Sunday, September 24, the team, in partnership with WSJS and Truth Radio, will host Cowboy Church beginning at 11:45 a.m. Following words from the team’s Head Coach Davis, the service will be delivered by Steve Noble. Noble is the Host of The Steve Noble Show, a syndicated daily Christian talk radio show that launched in 2007 and is now heard on 35 stations across four states, including North and South Carolina, along with Facebook Live, Rumble Live, and podcast. He has partnered with major ministries across America such as: Pastor Greg Laurie and the Harvest Crusades, David Jeremiah’s Turning Point, Family Research Council, Focus on the Family, The Truth Project, Museum of the Bible, Convoy of Hope, and many others.
A complete lineup of programming for the Cowboy Days Festival is:
Friday, September 22: White Out
- 5:15 p.m.: Cowboy Days Festival Opens
Saturday, September 23: Boots and Dukes
- 3 p.m.: Cowboy Days Festival Opens
- 3 p.m.: DJ Hek Yeh
- 3:45 p.m.: Q&A with the Carolina Cowboys and Richard Childress
- 4:30 p.m.: Austin McNeill
Sunday, September 24: Championship Sunday
- 11 a.m.: Cowboy Days Festival Opens
- 11:45 a.m.: Cowboy Church
The Carolina Cowboys will host their second annual homestand, Cowboy Days, on Sept. 22-24 in Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum. The action begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22, 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 23, and 1:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24.
Tickets for the event are on sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
Three-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels.
For more information on Carolina Cowboys, and for ticketing updates on the upcoming PBR Cowboy Days, visit https://pbr.com/teams/carolina-cowboys, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.
