Greensboro, NC- During the 2023 season the Carolina Cobras are introducing a new kids club program. This initiative is meant to help get the youth more involved with the organization at an affordable price. The program is meant for kids 16 and under and only costs $40 per child. There are plenty of opportunities to join the club; the easiest being by phone or email.
The kids club includes free tickets to every home game, merchandise that consists of a shirt, hat, backpack, and more! There will be specific events tailored to the kids like baseball games, battlefields, movies, and other fun entertainment.
The Carolina Cobras are committed to promoting the great game of Arena Football through the creation of a safe, friendly, and exciting environment for fans, sponsors and players to enjoy the game. Our premier entertainment product is a direct result of our hard-working, innovative staff that continually strives for excellence. The front office executives are the foundation upon which we build our success, through dedication to affordability and family-fun for fans of all ages. Further, we are committed to our community, including assisting businesses reach the various markets in which they operate. We offer players excellent facilities, qualified personnel and a platform to perform in hopes of elevating to the next level. Guided by the high standards and values mentioned, our daily goal on and off the field is: Comprehensive Excellence.
