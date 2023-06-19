Carolina Cobras Home Game on July 1
Greensboro, NC- On Saturday, July 1, 2023 the Carolina Cobras will be hosting the West Texas Warbirds. The theme for the game will be game show night where there will be many fun opportunities to be a “contestant” on game day. Before the game starts there will be a tailgate experience at 3:00 pm (EST) in the parking lot. The game will be hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum located at 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403 at 7:00 pm (EST).
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased immediately. Many options are offered- single game, group, and season tickets are all available at this time. Group ticket options are great for company outings, youth sports teams, clubs / organization outings, birthdays, group nights, etc.
The Carolina Cobras are committed to promoting the great game of Arena Football through the creation of a safe, friendly, and exciting environment for fans, sponsors and players to enjoy the game. Our premier entertainment product is a direct result of our hard-working, innovative staff that continually strives for excellence. The front office executives are the foundation upon which we build our success, through dedication to affordability and family-fun for fans of all ages. Further, we are committed to our community, including assisting businesses reach the various markets in which they operate. We offer players excellent facilities, qualified personnel and a platform to perform in hopes of elevating to the next level. Guided by the high standards and values mentioned, our daily goal on and off the field is: Comprehensive Excellence.
