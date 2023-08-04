WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 3, 2023)—The Carolina Classic Fair—North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair—is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by September 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from September 29 through October 8.
“Participating in the competitions and seeing the results are always highlights of the Fair. There’s a competition for everyone at the Carolina Classic Fair, and I encourage anyone to enter who has an interest or hobby related to our competitive exhibits,” Carolina Classic Fair Director Cheryle Hartley said. “A good example of competitive entries you might not readily think about is amateur photography. If you’ve taken a beautiful sunset or mountain scape, even on your phone, consider sharing it with the whole Fair!
“We also have fun competitions featuring artwork---sketches, paintings and more. There will even be a Lego competition. You might have a Lego masterpiece sitting around on a shelf at your house that others would enjoying seeing!” Hartley added. “The great thing is that you don’t have to be a professional to enter. People at all different experience levels participate in all our categories. It is not surprising to have a novice win a prize. Best of all, those who enter a could win a share of the more than $225,000 in prize money that we’re offering this year.”
In addition to fine art, crafts, floriculture, culinary, wine, decorated holiday tree, and essay competitions—to name just some of the many categories—the Carolina Classic Fair offers a wide range of livestock competitions, including beef, dairy, sheep, lamb, and poultry categories. Most of the livestock awards also are given in youth categories. There are no entry fees except for the livestock and wine competitions.
For more information and to access entry forms, please visit carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 141ST year in 2023, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
