Candy and COVID-19 Vaccines – Annual Trunk-or-Treat Giving Out Both!
Greensboro, NC (October 4, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Young Leaders (YL) Affinity Group will host their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 23, 2021, 2 to 4 p.m. in the United Way parking lot located at 1500 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro. This year’s event will require attendees to follow several safety precautions, offer candy and COVID-19 vaccinations.
United Way, in partnership with Starmount Healthcare, is offering a vaccination booth during the event for anyone age-appropriate who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and the community. Booster vaccines will be available as well.
After last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID, YL leadership was determined to bring back Trunk-or-Treat this year so that children and families could once again have a safe alternative to trick or treating.
Some of those precautions include masks being required for attendees, hand sanitizing stations, reducing the number of trunks to allow for social distancing, and more.
“Our community is a top priority. We want to ensure the wellbeing of everyone involved while raising awareness about United Way’s mission to end poverty in the Greater Greensboro community. This event allows us to do that,” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.