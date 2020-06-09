Winston-Salem, NC (June 9, 2020) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced the cancellation of its July 4 concert at Triad Park that was being presented in collaboration with Forsyth County. Randy Eaddy, Arts Council President and CEO, said, “We had delayed until now, hoping the COVID-19 situation would improve in time for our Independence Day celebration featuring the N.C. Army National Guard 440th Army Band. Because we are still operating under crowd restrictions contained in the Governor’s COVID-19 Phase Two Order that extends through June 26, the National Guard Band has informed us that it won’t be able to perform on July 4.”
The Arts Council is not making a final call yet on the three remaining concerts in its 2020 Summer Parks Concert Series that are planned for later in July and August. “We have done substantial preparation in order to proceed, but things are changing daily and the path forward after Phase Two remains extremely speculative right now,” said Eaddy. “As previously announced, we believe it is unlikely that we will be able to stage any of the other concerts because of logistical contingences and continuing public health and safety considerations that restrict large public gatherings like our concerts, even though they are outdoors.”
This would have been the fifth season for the popular free, family friendly Summer Parks Concert Series, which is a collaborative presentation by Forsyth County and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “In any event, by summer 2021, if not before, we expect to have an entirely different environment, so that we can conduct the Parks Series with confidence in the schedule and planning. We will be conferring with the County and making every effort to bring great entertainment to our public parks as soon as it is reasonably possible,” Eaddy concluded.
Winston-Salem, known as a “City of Arts & Innovation,” and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition the community is receiving as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports 5,559 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income, and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
