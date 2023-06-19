CAMP KOOL KREATIV: JULY 10 - 14, 2023
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church July 10, 12, 14; William R. Anderson Recreation Center July 11, 13
Camp Kool Kreativ: Music, Mindfulness, Movement and Art offers a week-long exploration of resilience and creativity for rising 3rd-5th graders. The inaugural camp session is July 10-14, 2023 from 9 am – 12 pm daily, culminating in a July 14, 12:00 pm public program ‘Kool Kreations and Mindful Movements’ at Centenary United Methodist Church. The camp locations include M-W-F at Centenary UMC and T-Th at W. R. Anderson Recreation Center. The brainchild of Judith Saxton, area musician and Alexander Technique educator, Camp Kool Kreative offers ‘INLETS’ – ways ‘in’ to access their inner resources and gain comfort and familiarity with their mind-body connection by boosting their brain-body bond via Alexander Technique, Qigong, Taiji, and movement in play; and ‘OUTLETS’ – ways to interact and relate with their outside world using their unique creative voice to compose songs through rhyme, rhythm, and jazz piano, and through age-appropriate art explorations, some of which can be taken home.
Special guest demos of Organ, Conducting, African and Traditional Drumming will be offered by world-class faculty drawn from the City of Arts and Innovation. A Camp Kool Kreative t-shirt and daily snacks are provided.
Jonathan Emmons, Director of Music Ministries, Centenary United Methodist Church: “Centenary United Methodist Church is thrilled to host the inaugural Camp Kool Kreativ. We believe that music and arts are vital in building community, overcoming barriers, and healing various societal ills, and we fully support the mission of Camp Kool Kreativ and gladly welcome them to our campus.”
Many of these young students are already struggling with historical high rates of anxiety and depression across all socioeconomic strata, especially emerging from the Pandemic. Camp Kool Kreativ combines the learning offered at Centenary UMC with a relationship with the Recreation Center to highlight community, broaden perspectives, and help children find commonalities and appreciate and respect perceived differences, all while inspiring them to create. Recreation Center activities will include Art and ‘Kool Krafts’ inspired by time in nature at Salem Lake. “We are very excited to be participating to learn about musical instruments. We will be expanding and growing while learning about the Arts and Music and becoming the best at who we are.” W. R. Anderson Recreation Center Staff and Director Bryant McCorkle.
For its first year, Camp Kool Kreativ is seeking out those parents of rising 3rd-5th graders who wish for a vibrant morning camp offering fundamental coping skills of resilience and creativity through Music, Mindfulness, movement and Art. Camp Kool Kreativ is a sponsored project of the Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County and funded through ARPA, supported by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Camp Kool Kreativ Registration page
https://www.campkoolkreativ.com/event-details-registration/camp-kool-kreativ
Camp Kool Kreativ Facebook page
