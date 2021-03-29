Grab your best basket and join Downtown Greensboro Inc. for the first Eggstravaganza, April 1-3. Find hidden eggs and prizes at 20 participating businesses. One lucky winner may find the golden egg, featuring an overnight stay at the newly renovated Downtown Marriott and more!
1. Visit any of the participating businesses and search for the hidden egg hunt sign.
2. Snap a photo of the sign with your phone and show the image to one of the business's employees.
3. Receive a prize egg that may be filled with gift cards, candy, merchandise, and more.
There is only ONE GOLDEN EGG, so visit multiple businesses to better your odds at winning the grand prize during the three-day event. All prizes are age-appropriate for children and adults (every bunny is invited to play).
PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES
Baked Downtown
Biltmore Hotel
Black Belt Soap Company
Boho Salon
Bonchon
Cheesecakes by Alex
Deep Roots Market
Green Bean
Hudson's Hill
Just Be
Little Brother Brewing
Luxe Fragrance Bar
Mellow Mushroom
Natty Greene's
NextDoor Beer and Bottle Shop
ReAligned
Savor the Moment Bakery
Scuppernong Books
Something BARowed
Stumble Stilskins
Vintage to Vogue
