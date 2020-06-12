WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - (June 12, 2020) Bookmarks will kick off its free Summer Reading Program on Saturday, June 13 and invites young readers of all ages to celebrate the transformative power of reading. This year’s theme, “Adventures in Summer Reading,” offers readers a chance to read different genres, to create art in response to stories, and to experience reading with new friends and through the lens of a game. Bookmarks offers great appreciation to Dewey’s Bakery for serving as the presenting sponsor.
“We know that the benefits of summer reading are clear,” said Ashley Bryan, Bookmarks Youth & Schools Coordinator. “While our aim is to bridge the summer gap by inspiring literacy and a lifelong love of reading and learning, we also want our readers to have fun!”
Readers ages four through high school can participate in the program, which will run from June 13 through August 8, 2020. Program materials include a Bingo Card, a “Read with Karl” checklist (complete with a printable Karl the Kraken - Bookmarks’ magical mascot - to take on literary journeys) and a Bookstore Cat contest. All materials will be available beginning on Saturday at: bookmarksnc.org/summer-reading
With the completion of the Bingo card and the Karl checklist, readers will earn the chance to win Summer Reading prizes including gift cards, prize packs, and more. The more participants read, the better their chances of winning. Thanks to the presenting sponsor, Dewey’s Bakery, each participant will also receive a coupon for a complimentary cake square for each submission.
Bookmarks will also feature on-going virtual events to encourage participation and keep our readers engaged. The schedule of events is available at bookmarksnc.org/calendar. To be added to the Bookmarks’ youth mailing list, e-mail youth@bookmarksnc.org.
About Dewey’s Bakery: Since it was founded in 1930, Dewey’s Bakery has been a treasured part of Winston-Salem celebrations with treats like cakes, ice cream, pastries, Moravian Cookie Thins and Sugar Cake. Dewey's goodies are baked with care in the homemade tradition using high-quality ingredients. Customers can now order goodies online for in-store pickup at Deweys.com.
About Bookmarks: Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. Bookmarks offers year-round programming, including author talks, lecture nights, book club discussions, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Beginning June 16, appointment opportunities for in-store browsing will be offered from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with curbside and phone service from 4 - 6 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
